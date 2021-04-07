Director Dileesh Pothan recalls wrapping up 'Joji' in 65 days amid pandemic

"Unlike other sets, everyone seemed to be in some kind of tension and pressure about the pandemic. Everyone just focussed on their work and tried to finish it off without getting affected. The concentration was to execute the shoot effectively with no space for negligence," he says.

He says he could sense the nervousness and tension on the set.

Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) The Fahadh Faasil-starrer Malayalam crime drama "Joji" was shot amidst the pandemic, and director Dileesh Pothan recalls how shooting began in November last year and was completed within 65 days.

In fact, the team had to stay together because travelling to and fro wasn't an option most of the time.

"Covid definitely was one of the biggest challenges, right from the pre-production stage. Even at the discussion phase, we couldn't travel or meet up often. The whole team stayed together for a long period throughout the process," he says.

Pothan also adds that they had to shoot in a very different way. "Filmmaking earlier involved close interaction with the actors and the crew. Protocols completely changed the scenario. We were supposed to maintain a safe distance even while explaining a scene to the cast or communicating with the crew," he says.

He adds: "The technical crew were supposed to sanitise the equipment before handing over to his assistants or associates. Filmmaking amidst laid-down protocols was a first-time experience," he says.

The film has been written by Syam Pushkaran and it streams on Amazon Prime Video.

--IANS

anj/vnc