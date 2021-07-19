Director Gautham Vasudev Menon on Suriya and Prayaga Rose Martin's roles in 'Navarasa'

Talking about the character played by Suriya, the director says: "Suriya was my first choice for this character and I don't see anybody else playing this. I have been waiting to work with him for a very long time. This film was the best opportunity and it worked out very well."

On the character played by Prayaga, Menon shares: "Nethra comes like a breath of fresh air in Kamal's life. She speaks in a way that creates a lasting impression in our minds. Prayaga Rose Martin has performed the character in an edgy way. The way she talks, the way she looks, the way she plays with her hair -- and these traits are not physical, it's all in her mind. The way she talks about music and connects with the character is amazing. I am looking forward to seeing how it turns out."

Navarasa will premiere on Netflix across 190 countries. The upcoming anthology showcases nine different emotions -- of love, laughter, anger, sorrow, courage, fear, disgust, surprise and peace. Navarasa produced by Madras Talkies and Qube Cinema Technologies, and will premiere on August 6.

--IANS

