  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Director Gautham Vasudev Menon shocked by film poster showing him as hero

Director Gautham Vasudev Menon shocked by film poster showing him as hero

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Nov 3rd, 2021, 14:41:19hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Chennai, Nov 3 (IANS) Well known director Gautham Vasudev Menon on Wednesday was in for a nasty shock after a film unit, about which he had no clue, put out a poster showing him as their film's hero.

Titled 'Anbu Selvan - The Cop Devil', the film poster claimed the movie was to be directed by A. Vinoth Kumar and had several pictures of Gautham Menon holding a gun in it.

Trusting that this was a genuine project, several celebrities including director Pa Ranjith tweeted the poster and expressed their best wishes.

Gautham took to Twitter to express his shock.

He tweeted, "This is shocking & news to me.I have no idea what this film is that I'm supposed to be acting in. I don't know or haven't met the director whose name is on this poster. Producer has got big names to tweet this. It's shocking & scary that something like this can be done so easily."

--IANS

mani/kr

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features