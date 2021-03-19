Director Hari develops a high fever, admitted to hospital in Palani

Director Hari has developed a high fever while shooting for his upcoming family action entertainer with his brother-in-law Arun Vijay. Sources say that one of the crew members of the film was tested positive for COVID19 but director Hari's test results came out negative.

Produced by Drumstick Productions, Priya Bhavani Shankar plays Arun Vijay's pair in the film. Prakash Raj, Raadhika, Ramachandra Raju of KGF fame, Yogi Babu, Pugazh of Cooku With Comali fame are also playing pivotal characters in the film.