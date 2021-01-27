Director James Wan excited about his 'little horror thriller'

Los Angeles, Jan 27 (IANS) Filmmaker James Wan says he does not know how to describe his upcoming horror film, Malignant, and feels it will be genre-bending. The filmmaker took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the release date of the film, and a teaser image.

"MALIGNANT comes out September 10th. I finally wrapped it last week. This was supposed to be my "little horror thriller" I do between the big ones, but the pandemic pushed it as long the big ones," the director wrote alongside the image.