Director Kannan to remake 'The Great Indian Kitchen'!

Director Kannan who has been giving a series of flops in Tamil cinema is now all set to remake the acclaimed Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen in Tamil and Telugu. Kannan says that he has acquired the remake rights of the film and popular faces from the Tamil and Telugu film industries will play the lead role.

PG Muthaiah will be cranking the camera for the film and Pattukottai Prabhakar to pen the dialogues. The shoot of the film will begin in March of this year.

The Great Indian Kitchen talks about the male chauvinism that exists in Indian homes and how women have been treated without equal respect.

Kannan's next immediate release is Thalli Pogathey featuring Atharvaa and Anupama Parameswaran. Thalli Pogathey is the remake of the Telugu film Ninnu Kori.