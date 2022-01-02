Director Karthick Naren's film with Atharvaa Murali titled 'Nirangal Moondru'

Producer K. Karunamoorthy, who is producing the film on behalf of Ayngaran International, says, "I am proud to be producing a film like 'Nirangal Moondru' for it holds an intriguing story premise and beautiful characterisation."

Sources say the content-based film will, apart from Atharvaa Murali, also feature actors Sarathkumar and Rahman in pivotal roles.

"When Karthick Naren narrated the script, I was fascinated by the characters of this story. Atharvaa Murali, Sarathkumar, and Rahman are ace actors who have always looked to exhibit their potential in content-driven and commercial movies. I am glad to have these artistes on board. I have always been in awe of Karthick Naren, who created a new trend in the industry with his debut film 'Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru'."

On 'Nirangal Moondru', the producer says, "It's too early to speak about the premise, but I can assure you that the movie has lots of surprise elements. It's a hyperlink-drama-thriller, that will have the signature of Karthick Naren. It will have strong characters, twists, and turns."

Shooting of 'Nirangal Moondru' will begin on Wednesday and it will be completed by March 2022.

The film will have Jakes Bejoy scoring its music and Tijo Tomy as its cinematographer.

Sreejith Sarang will be the editor of the film, which will have Don Ashok as its stunt choreographer.

