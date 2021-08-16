Director Kathir to reunite with AR Rahman after 19 years!

Director Kathir is all set to reunite with his lucky charm AR Rahman after 19 years.

In his career, Kathir's debut film Idhayam had music composed by Ilaiyaraaja, and later, he teamed up with AR Rahman with Uzhavan. The duo went on to make many musical blockbusters like Kadhalar Dhinam, Kadhal Desam, and Kadhal Virus. All the songs in Kathir and Rahman's combo are classics and even today's audiences are listening to their songs.