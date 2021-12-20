Director Krish posts update on 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu', shares pic with Pawan Kalyan

Hyderabad, Dec 20 (IANS) Pawan Kalyan's much-awaited 'Hari Hara Veera Mallu' is to go on the floors as director Krish posted a picture of the two discussing the movie.

Krish conveyed that the upcoming schedule is going to be an exciting one, as he posted the same on his social media pages.

"An amazing day of script reading session with one and only #HariHaraVeeraMallu. Gearing up to commence an exciting schedule in the new year", Krish wrote.