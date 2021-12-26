Director Lingusamy announces Tamil Haiku poetry contest

Taking to social media to announce the contest, Lingusamy said, "I feel this as an important thing in my life. This is for the immense respect I have for Abdul Rahman & my love towards Haiku. Looking forward to having you all in this."

The winner of the contest, the director said, would get a sum of Rs 25,000 while the second and the third place winners would get sums of Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000, respectively. Fifty other poems would be chosen for publication. These would be granted a prize of Rs 1,000 each.

The poems would have to be strictly according to Haiku grammar. Only those poems that did not exceed three lines would be considered for competition. The poems must be original and should not have been published either in print or online publications or on social media.

Each contestant can send a maximum of two poems. The poems should reach the organisers on or before February 15, 2022. The winners of the contest would be announced in March, 2022.

--IANS

mani/kr