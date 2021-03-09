Director Nathalia Syam: Actor's ability to suit the role matters

"For me, more than anything, it is the actor's ability to suit the role. I feel even if it is someone who is debuting, if you are able to convince your audience, then you have been successful," she told IANS.

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Filmmaker Nathalia Syam, who has directed the film "Footprints On Water", says that casting, for her, has always depended on the character. She says, at the end of the day, it all depends on how well an actor can convince the audience about the role.

"Footprints On Water" stars Adil Hussain, Nimisha Sajayan and Antonio Aakeel. The story of the film is about an illegal immigrant father in the UK, trying to look for his missing daughter.

She adds she has never really had issues with her films competing with others as she feels that today all kinds of content has its audience.

"I have never really believed in competition. I feel that there will always be people who will appreciate our kind of story. The lines have blurred today thanks to OTT and audiences from everywhere can enjoy your film," she says.

Nathalia says hat the fact that her film is a thriller adds the "commercial value" to it. "The thriller element is still there. That will make it commercially viable," she says.

