Director of 'Mandela' to join hands with Sivakarthikeyan?

The recent hot buzz in Kollywood is that Madonne Ashwin, who impressed us with his debut directorial film Mandela is likely to join hands with Sivakarthikeyan.
Sources say that the new film will be bankrolled by Vels Film International but there is no official confirmation from the team yet.
Meanwhile, Sivakarthikeyan has completed shooting for his campus romantic comedy Don with director Cibi. Don is all set to release on February 14 for the Valentine's Day weekend.
Siva's sci-fi film Ayalaan is also in the pipeline but the film's producers haven't locked the release date yet.
The actor has also signed a Tamil-Telugu bilingual film Jathi Rathnalu director Anudeep KV for a biggie to be bankrolled by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao of Sree Venkateswara Cinemas LLP.