Director Perarasu thanks TN CM Stalin for statement on women's safety

In a statement in Tamil, Perarasu said, "It is painful to note that incidents of sexual harrassment and sexual violence continue to occur in educational institutions and workplaces. At a time when people and parents have begun longing for a solution to this problem, the statement by the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister brings some solace."

On Friday, Tamil Nadu Stalin had issued a statement in which he had assured girls and women that he would not only protect them as a Chief Minister but also as a father. The Chief Minister had pointed out that his government would accord prime importance to the safety of women and girls in workplaces and educational institutions.

"If the authorities too work with the same mindset as expressed by the Chief Minister, then there is a good chance that instances of sexual harrassment will come down," the director said and added that children must memorise and use the 1098 helpline number announced by the Chief Minister.

