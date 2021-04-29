Director Ram and Nivin Pauly to team up?

Nivin Pauly has loved Ram's previous works and the director also earned the actor's respect with his last two outings, Mammootty's Peranbu and Taramani .

The latest hot buzz in the industry is that director Ram and Malayalam cinema's leading actor Nivin Pauly had met recently and decided to join hands for a film which will soon go on floors.

We hear that director Ram is also in talks with Silambarasan TR for a film but it will go on floors only in 2022.

The new film of Ram will be a Tamil-Malayalam bilingual as Nivin Pauly has a good market in Malayalam and he also enjoys a decent fan base in Tamil.

An official announcement on this exciting new film is expected to be out very soon!