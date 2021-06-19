Director Ram and RJ Balaji to team up?

If sources in the industry are to be believed, director Ram and RJ Balaji are likely to team up for an interesting project. Yes, talks have been initiated but we have to wait and see how the director and actor who have different ideologies come together for a project.

Sources say that RJ Balaji's next immediate film is the Badhaai Ho remake. To be produced by Boney Kapoor, Balaji is currently busy with the script work of the film. He is in talks with Sathyaraj to play his dad in the film while the rest of the cast and crew are yet to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Ram is busy with the script work of his next and he believes that RJ Balaji would be perfect to play the lead. Ram is also said to have met RJ Balaji and told him the outline of the plot.

Only after hearing the full script, Balaji would give his final nod.