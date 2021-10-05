Director Ram begins his next with Nivin Pauly and Anjali in Rameshwaram!

National Award-winning director Ram has commenced his next with Malayalam cinema's leading actor, Nivin Pauly, yesterday in Rameshwaram. Ram's favorite Anjali, who has been a part of his Kattrathu Tamizh, Taramani, and Peranbu is pairing opposite Nivin Pauly in the film.

Produced by Suresh Kamatchi of Maanaadu fame, Ekambaram is cranking the camera for the film, Yuvan Shankar Raja, the regular composer of director Ram is composing the music for the yet-untitled project.

Besides Tamil, the film will also be releasing in Malayalam. Nivin was seen with a thick beard and long hair at the shooting spot. Sources say that Ram is planning to complete the film in 30 to 40 days.

Interestingly, Ram's previous film Peranbu was also headlined by a Malayalam actor, the Megastar Mammootty.