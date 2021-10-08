Director Ravikumar's next with Suriya or Karthi?

Director Ravikumar Rajendran had made an impressive debut with the sci-fi film Indru Netru Naalai (2015) featuring Vishnu Vishal in the lead. But his second film Ayalaan with Sivakarthikeyan is getting delayed due to the heavy CG works and it is likely to release only in 2022. Ayalaan is touted to be a sci-fi film featuring aliens.

In seven years, the director has only made two films. Now, the latest update we hear is that Ravikumar Rajendran is likely to do a film for SR Prabhu's Dream Warrior Pictures. Sources say that once the script gets locked, it would be pitched to either Suriya or Karthi. One of these two heroes is likely to play the lead in Ravikumar Rajendran's third film.

Ravikumar is also likely to join hands with Sivakarthikeyan again for a film but it would take more time.