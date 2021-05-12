Director Shankar blames Lyca Productions and Kamal for Indian2 delay

In his response to the Madras HC, director Shankar has said that the initial budget of Indian 2 was 270 crores but Lyca had asked him to reduce it to 250 crores and he agreed. But despite the agreement, Shankar had mentioned that Lyca was the reason behind the delay in the shoot.

According to Shankar, had Dil Raju produced the film, Indian 2 would've released by now. It is worth mentioning that Dil Raju was supposed to produce Indian 2 and he is the producer for Shankar's new film with Ram Charan.