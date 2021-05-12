Director Shankar blames Lyca Productions and Kamal for Indian2 delay

In his response to the Madras HC, director Shankar has said that the initial budget of Indian 2 was 270 crores but Lyca had asked him to reduce it to 250 crores and he agreed. But despite the agreement, Shankar had mentioned that Lyca was the reason behind the delay in the shoot.
According to Shankar, had Dil Raju produced the film, Indian 2 would've released by now. It is worth mentioning that Dil Raju was supposed to produce Indian 2 and he is the producer for Shankar's new film with Ram Charan.
Shankar also said that Kamal Haasan had developed an allergy during the makeup test and hence there was a delay. The director said he can't be held accountable for the makeup allergy.
Shankar also pointed out the crane accident and the pandemic were also caused the delay. He said that Lyca didn't construct the sets on time and they failed to allocate the funds on time.
Shankar said in his plea that he is ready to start shooting for the film in June but Lyca needlessly dragged him to the court.