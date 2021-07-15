Director Shankar drops by sets of #RAPO19

Director Shankar is in Hyderabad working on the final draft of the dialogue version for Ram Charan’s movie. He is also fixing the cast and crew for this movie.

He is also meeting his friends in Tollywood.

On Wednesday, he turned up on the sets of director Linguswamy’s maiden Telugu film starring Ram Pothineni and Krithi Shetty. Shankar chatted with Ram and the team. He wished his friend Linguswamy all the best in his maiden Telugu effort.