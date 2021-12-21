Director Shankar ropes in a Malayalam editor for RC 15!

Shankar is known for working with editors like Anthony, Lenin, and VT Vijayan but for the first time, he has roped in an young Malayalam editor for his upcoming film with actor Ram Charan. Yes, Shameer Muhammed of Angamaly Diaries and Charlie fame is the editor for this biggie.

Produced by Dil Raju, Tirru of Hey Ram fame is cranking the camera for the yet-untitled political action entertainer, Anbarivu is taking care of the stunts, and Thaman is composing the music.

Bollywood actress Kiara Advani plays the romantic interest of Ram Charan while Anjali, Suresh Gopi, Sunil, Srikanth, and Naveen Chandra are playing pivotal characters.

RC 15 is scheduled to release on February 2023. Sources say that Shankar is planning to wrap up the entire film before September 2022.