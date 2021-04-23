Director Shankar says he want to reshoot Vivek's scenes in 'Indian 2'!

In his response to the plea filed by Lyca Productions at the Madras High Court, director Shankar has said that due to the unfortunate demise of comedy actor Vivek, he needs to reshoot the scenes featuring him.
The Madras High Court has instructed Lyca Productions and Shankar to amicably sort out their indifferences and file their response before April 28.
In the plea, Lyca Productions had said that Shankar shouldn't begin shooting for his other films before completing the shoot of Indian 2.
We also hear that Kamal Haasan is not in a mood to shoot for the film as he is slowly recuperating from his leg injury and the actor also is said to be unhappy with the delay in the shoot.