Director Shankar's daughter Aditi pairs opposite Karthi in 'Viruman'!

To be directed by Muthaiah of Komban fame, Yuvan Shankar Raja has been roped in to compose the music for the film. The shoot of Viruman will begin on September 18 in Theni.

Director Shankar's daughter Aditi is all set to make her acting debut with Karthi's upcoming mass family entertainer Viruman .

Rajkiran, Prakash Raj, and Soori are also playing pivotal characters in Viruman. Produced by Suriya's 2D Entertainment, K.Selvakumar of Maanagaram fame will handle cinematography for the film and Anl Arasu is taking care of the stunts.

On his daughter's debut, Shankar tweeted: "Thanks dear @Suriya_offl & Jyothika for launching @AditiShankarofl @2D_ENTPVTLTD which always delivers quality movies! Thanks to @Karthi_Offl @dir_muthaiya @thisisysr @rajsekarpandian I believe cinema lovers will shower her with love as she comes fully prepped to make her debut".

"A very warm welcome to Aditi Shankar! You are going to win everyone’s heart! God bless!! உன் வரவு நல்வரவு ஆகுக!!", wrote Suriya, the producer of Viruman.



