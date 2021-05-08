  1. Sify.com
  Director Shrikumar Menon explains his side of the 'arrest' story

Director Shrikumar Menon explains his side of the ‘arrest’ story

Last Updated: Sat, May 8th, 2021, 12:46:41hrs
V A Shrikumar Menon

Odiyan director V A Shrikumar Menon has issued a statement explaining the incidents that led to his arrest, yesterday.

Shrikumar says that he has been a professional running an advertising and branding company for the past 30 years. There have been loans, investments, and normal legal issues, which have been handled in a professional manner.

According to him, there were some setbacks during the Covid period, which led to a case and he had to appear at the Alappuzha police station, though it was already settled.

He says that the media attention for the case came as a surprise for him. The issues have been settled now and it has no connection with movie production. 

“I have no connection with movie production and I am a filmmaker,” he says. He has requested the media to correct the untrue statements which were published in connection with the incident. 

