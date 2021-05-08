Director Shrikumar Menon explains his side of the ‘arrest’ story

Shrikumar says that he has been a professional running an advertising and branding company for the past 30 years. There have been loans, investments, and normal legal issues, which have been handled in a professional manner.

According to him, there were some setbacks during the Covid period, which led to a case and he had to appear at the Alappuzha police station, though it was already settled.

He says that the media attention for the case came as a surprise for him. The issues have been settled now and it has no connection with movie production.

“I have no connection with movie production and I am a filmmaker,” he says. He has requested the media to correct the untrue statements which were published in connection with the incident.