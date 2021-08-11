Director Siva's brother Bala acts in Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe'

Director Siva's brother Bala is also a part of Superstar Rajinikanth's Annaatthe. Bala had also acted in Siva's hit film Veeram with Ajith.

Bala has also updated on Facebook that the shoot of Annaatthe is currently progressing in Lucknow.

"The one and only superstar RAJINIKANTH Sir movie . Its a honour to work with the legend . ANNATHE SHOOT IN LUCKNOW", wrote Bala. While the shoot is progressing at a brisk pace, the actors are also simultaneously dubbing for the film.