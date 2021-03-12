Director SP Jananathan found unconscious, in ICU for further treatment!

Director SP Jananathan who made his debut with Iyarkkai , a National Award-winning Tamil film was found unconscious at his home yesterday afternoon and immediately rushed to the Apollo Hospital, Chennai. Doctors told his assistants that the director is brain dead but a leading neurologist is trying his best to return Jananathan to normalcy.

Yesterday, the director was busy editing Laabam and went back home. But as he didn't back to the editing room, his assistants rushed back to the director's home to only find him unconscious.

The director is unmarried so, only his friends and assistants are taking care of him. Jananathan was busy working on the post-production of his upcoming film Laabam with Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan. He had also previously made E with Jiiva and Pernamai with Jayam Ravi.