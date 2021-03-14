Director SP Jananathan passes away!

He was found unconscious on Thursday (March 11) and later medical experts told his friends and family members that he was brain dead. Despite their continuous treatment, Jananathan passed away today, he was 61 and unmarried.

Made his debut with the 2003 Tamil film Iyarkai (National Award for Best Feature Film (Tamil) of 2003), Jananathan's E, Pernmai, and Purampokku Engira Podhuvudamai were filled with revolutionary thoughts and communism ideologies.

He was busy with the post-production works of his upcoming action thriller Laabam featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Shruti Haasan till his last breath.

The producers of Laabam are planning to release the film posthumously in May of this year with the help of Jananathan's assistants.