Director Sundar C's request to critics!

Interacting with the media, director Sundar C has requested critics to not reveal the entire story in their reviews.

"You can criticize films and trash my work, I've got used to it. But I request the media to not reveal the important aspects of the film. I'm an ordinary filmmaker who makes films to entertain the audience, there wouldn't be any big message in my films. I only explore a few interesting ideas and write an engaging screenplay so please don't reveal those ideas in the review", said Sundar C.