Director Tharun Moorthy’s 'Saudi Vellakka' starts rolling

After making his impressive debut with Operation Java, filmmaker Tharun Moorthy is ready with his next, titled Saudi Vellakka.

Saudi Vellakka is being produced by Sandip Senan under the banner of Urvashi Theatres.

Lukman Avaran, who played one of the leads in Operation Java, is the lead actor. Devi Varma, Sudhi Koppa, Binu Pappu, Srindha, Gokulan and Dhanya Ananya include the cast.