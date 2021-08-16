Director Vasanth: I want people to remember my films!

Among the nine episodes in the Navarasa anthology, director Vasanth's Payasam is silently winning the hearts. Talking about the emotion Disgust/Bheebhatsya, Vasanth says "When they offered me this emotion, I've decided that Janikaraman's short story got all the necessary emotion to highlight disgust. We can highlight Bheebhatsya only by showcasing all other contrasting emotions".

Talking about the casting, especially Delhi Ganesh, Vasanth says "My own kids asked me why I chose Delhi Ganesh when all other directors are getting Vijay Sethupathi and Suriya. For me, casting the right actors for the right roles is the most important aspect of filmmaking. In my career, I never ran behind stars and only worked with actors who suit my roles. Now, all are appreciating Delhi Ganesh. For me, he is the biggest star who justified the role given to him in the short. I also find Selfie review Karthik Krishna and Aditi as great actors. Karthik Krishna also plays an important role in my next Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum".

Vasanth feels that the OTT platform gives him the freedom to tell so many interesting stories and adapt novels and short stories. "My next film Sivaranjaniyum Innum Sila Pengallum will have a direct OTT release".

Talking about the long gap he takes, Vasanth explains: "Most of my interviews wouldn't end without this question. I also have bills to pay but never made films for making money. I want people to remember my films. People are talking about Rhythm and Keladi Kanmani even now. I'm happy with that. Only if I get the right story and meet the right producer, I make films".

Vasanth also feels that music in his films is being listened by people even now because, he himself is a big fan of quality songs. "To be a filmmaker, one should be a big fan of all the art forms around you", he signs off.

- Rajasekar S