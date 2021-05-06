Director Vasanthabalan tested positive for COVID19!

National Award-winning director Vasanthabalan of Veyil, Angadi Theru, Kaaviya Thalaivan, and Aravan fame has tested positive for COVID19. He is currently admitted to a private hospital.

The actor took to his Facebook page to confirm the news. Vasanthabalan said that as he is under treatment, couldn't attend to the phone calls of others. The director said that with the help of doctors, family members, and friends, he will bounce back.