Director Venu Udugula confirms 'Virata Parvam' theatrical release

The movie was completed earlier and was supposed to hit the screens during summer. But due to the second wave of the pandemic, the makers had to push the release date forward, which kept the release shelved for a while.

Hyderabad, Nov 21 (IANS) With Rana Daggubati and Sai Pallavi in the lead roles, the movie 'Virata Parvam' has been in talks for an OTT release for a while now.

There were talks that the makers are eyeing to release the movie on the OTT platform. As per the reports, director Venu Udugula has confirmed that the movie 'Virata Parvam' would get a theatrical release before its OTT release.

The reports suggest that the makers are planning to go with the theatrical release, and would announce the release date soon. A release date poster is being prepared by the team.

The makers will soon resume the post-production work and then start promotional events. Billed as a period love story, 'Virata Parvam' is to feature Rana Daggubati in the role of a revolutionary leader.

'Virata Parvam' is touted to be the journey of a couple, and their story revolves around Communism. As per the teaser which was released earlier, Sai Pallavi's sterling love for Rana Daggubati's revolutionary ideologies in the movie is the crux of the story.

