Director Vidhu Vincent announces 'Viral Seby'

Director Vidhu Vincent, who won the Kerala State film award for the best film and best director for her debut movie Manhole, has announced her new project.
Titled Viral Seby, the movie is being produced by well-known production controller Badusha and Manju Badusha.
Sajitha Madathil and Anand Haridas are the writers.
The first look poster of Viral Seby has a person looking into the mirror inside a car. More details about the movie has not been revealed yet.
Vidhu Vincent has also directed Stand Up, which had Rajisha Vijayan and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead roles.