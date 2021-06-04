Director Vijay has completes a new film before 'Thalaivi'

Director Vijay has completed a new Tamil-Telugu bilingual before the release of his magnum opus biopic Thalaivi starring Kangana Ranaut.
Yes, we hear that Vijay's new bilingual is all about four girls Nivetha Pethuraj, Manjima Mohan, Rebba Monica John, and Megha Akash. Telugu actor Visaka Sen plays an extended cameo in the film.
Sources say that director Vijay has made this new film exclusively for OTT and it's not going to be a theatrical release. Touted to be a female-centric film, an update on the OTT platform will be out very soon
However, director Vijay and team Thalaivi are planning to release the film only in theaters. The film was supposed to release by the last week of April but the makers pushed due to the second wave of the COVID19 pandemic