discovery+ announces new content for Indian audience

After the first season of the popular cooking show 'Star vs Food', 'Star vs Food S2' in collaboration with Korea Tourism and backed by Endemol India, will feature celebs like Ananya Panday, Anil Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Badshah and other prominent personalities.

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) OTT platform discovery+ has announced a host of new projects for the Indian audience. The platform is coming up with new content featuring Bollywood actors Anil Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Ananya Pandey and Nora Fatehi, among others.

Sharing his experience of being on the show, Anil Kapoor said: "Being blessed with excellent culinary artists in my home and family, I have never had to enter the kitchen to prepare a meal for myself. Star vs Food S2 set me up against a challenge of cooking a scrumptious meal for my loved ones and I must say, this was a much more daunting task than acting. Undoubtedly, it has been an exhilarating experience and I can't wait to make my family proud with this new notch in my belt."

Actress Sara Ali Khan will be seen in a new avatar as the franchise of 'Mission Frontline' returns in August. Sara will be seen performing extreme physical training routines alongside the Veerangana Force, India's first female commando unit to tackle rising crimes against women in Assam.

American reality television series 'Say Yes to the Dress' is going to be adapted for the Indian audience, giving Indian brides an opportunity to search for their perfect wedding dress! The online auditions for this show produced by ABP Studios have already begun.

The new discovery+ original series 'Money Mafia', produced by Chandra Talkies, is set to document India's biggest scams. Launching on August 4, the series is an in-depth look at some of the biggest financial scams the country has ever seen from the perspective of the victims and the preparators.

Speaking on the announcement of the new content line up, Megha Tata, Managing Director-South Asia, Discovery Inc said: "Our upcoming content slate demonstrates our constant determination of bringing original, full of life, bold and unexpected stories to our audience. By onboarding personalities from different walks of life like sports, Bollywood, music and comedy among others, we have made a conscious effort at expanding our reach and engaging with a new set of audience."

Also, to commemorate the month of Independence, the OTT platform offers a specially curated watchlist including 'Special Operations: India', 'Little Singham Desh ka Sipahi Blockbuster', 'India: 70 Wonders', 'India Marvels and Mysteries', and others.

Viewers will also have access to titles like 'Surviving R. Kelly', 'Could I Live There', 'MasterChef Canada' and 'Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch', among others.

--IANS

abh/kr