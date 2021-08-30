Disha Parmar: 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' exciting, challenging for me

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) 'Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2' actress Disha Parmar says playing the character of 'Priya', a middle-class woman in the show is exciting as well as challenging for her.

She says: "It is a delight for me to be a part of this show. To be honest, I am nervous and excited as it's a big responsibility to do justice to such an iconic character and yet it is an opportunity for me to prove my mettle as an actor."