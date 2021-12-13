Disha Parmar opens up about upcoming sequence in 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2'

Mumbai, Dec 13 (IANS) 'Bade Acche Lagte Hai 2' actress Disha Parmar talks about the upcoming sequence in the show, where her on-screen character Priya gets jealous and how this will affect her relationship with Ram (Nakuul Mehta).

When asked if jealousy is the right way of expressing her feelings, Disha says: "I don't think I have ever experienced a relationship in the absence of jealousy. Mild jealousy is the needed electricity to keep a relationship alive and thriving. These aching pangs are nothing but our heart's language of hurting for our beloved. Priya's jealousy is healthy, is needed, especially since they started on a rocky road."