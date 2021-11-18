Disha Parmar's character depicts a self-made woman in 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'

Mumbai, Nov 18 (IANS) TV actress Disha Parmar is playing the character of a self-made woman in the show 'Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2'.

She is the one who believes that women don't need to depend on men for their basic requirements.

According to her they are independent and strong enough to deal with any adverse situation. Disha says she connects with on-screen personality 'Priya' and feels that women are inherently multi-taskers and they can balance their personal and professional lives very well.