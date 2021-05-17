Disha Parmar's stressbuster: Put on some lipstick, feel good

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Actress Disha Parmar took to Instagram on Monday to share her mantra for feeling good in these gloomy times, along with a couple of pictures.

In the images, the actress looks stunning in a yellow kurta. She keeps her hair open and wears colourful earrings.

"Put on some, feel good, click a picture maybe... And then back to bed. #currentnormal," she wrote, adding a lipstick emoji.