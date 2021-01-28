  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Disha Patani celebrates 4 years of 'Kung Fu Yoga', recalls working with Jackie Chan

Disha Patani celebrates 4 years of 'Kung Fu Yoga', recalls working with Jackie Chan

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Jan 28th, 2021, 22:28:34hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon
Actors Disha Patani and Jackie Chan (Image Source: Instagram)

New Delhi [India], January 28 (ANI): Actor Disha Patani on Thursday recalled working with legendary martial artist and actor Jackie Chan as their film 'Kung Fu Yoga' clocked in 4 years.

Patani took to Instagram to share a picture of herself and the senior actor. The picture sees the two smiling as they pose for the picture.
"Happy 4 years of kung fu yoga, love you taguuu," she wrote in the caption.
The Chinese adventure comic film was released worldwide in 2017 and it later became the highest-grossing film of Jackie Chan in China.
Besides Disha, the film also had two other Bollywood actors - Sonu Sood and Amyra Dastur. (ANI)

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features