Disha Patani does her make-up for first time

Mumbai, March 5 (IANS) Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani did her make-up for a professional shoot recently, and she is over the moon with the experience.

Disha posted a clip on Instagram where she sits in front of a dressing table, applying make-up in a white robe.

"My first time doing my own Makeup at a brand shoot," she wrote as the caption, without mentioning what she was shooting for.