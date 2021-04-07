Disha Patani flaunts washboard abs

  1. Sify.com
Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Wed, Apr 7th, 2021, 20:01:24hrs
Mumbai, April 7 (IANS) Actress Disha Patani shows off washboard abs in a new mirror selfie she posted on Wednesday.

The actress has been working out at home ever since gyms have shut due to lockdown. Disha keeps giving fans a sneak peak into her workout regime and technique to stay fit.

In the latest Instagram post, the "Malang" actress wears black shorts teamed with a grey sports bra,a dn she looks sexy and fit at the same time. While she chose not to write anything on stories, she used emoticons of a flower and a dog to express her mood.

Disha will be seen in "Ek Villain Returns" and "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" next. She also has "K-Tina" coming up.

--IANS

