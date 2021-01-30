Disha Patani gets into prep mode for 'Ek Villain 2'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Bollywood star Disha Patani, who was last seen in the 2020 thriller 'Malang', has now started prepping for her next outing 'Ek Villian 2'.



A source close to the 'Baaghi' star revealed, "Disha has been taking a lot of workshops and is immersing herself in full prep for the film. She also has been doing a ton of reading sessions for the film, to stay on top of her game. She will start shooting for the project soon."

To keep in touch with her craft, the 'M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story' actor has been attending online narrations and was reading different scripts during the nationwide lockdown, turning it into a productive period for herself.

For 'Ek Villian 2', the actor will be reuniting with 'Malang' director, Mohit Suri. Apart from 'Ek Villian 2', Patani will also be seen in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' alongside Salman Khan. The Prabhu Deva-directorial also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Patani also has Ashima Chibber's 'KTina' in the pipeline. (ANI)

