  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Disha Patani posts about her 'mood'

Disha Patani posts about her 'mood'

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Sun, Apr 4th, 2021, 18:41:24hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Mumbai, April 4 (IANS) Bollywood actress and a fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has shared her various moods on social media.

Disha posted two pictures on Instagram, where she is seen dressed in a denim skirt and a backless cut out dress. She completed her look with a high ponytail.

"Mood," she wrote as the caption.

Actress Elli AvrRam dropped a comment on the picture: "Love this mood."

On the work front, Disha has started shooting for "Ek Villain Returns" along with John Abraham.

She will also be seen in "Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai" alongside actor Salman Khan, and the Ekta Kapoor-produced heroine-centric drama "KTina".

--IANS

dc/rt

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features