Disha Patani: Prabhudeva likes to improvise

Mumbai, Aug 30 (IANS) Actress Disha Patani, who collaborated with Prabhudeva in the film 'Radhe', says the choreographer-filmmaker likes to improvise.

Reminiscing about working with Prabhudeva, Disha said: "When I was offered 'Radhe', I was really excited to work on the film. It's been a learning experience, as with any project. Prabhu Sir likes to improvise while I am used to being prepared before going on the set."