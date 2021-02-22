Disha Patani proves that she is a true blue pet lover in latest post

The 'Malang' star took to Instagram and shared a close-up picture of her pet. The candid snap features the pet as he looks away from the camera. The innocent face of Disha's furry friend is truly dripping love.Keeping the caption simple, the 'M.S, Dhoni': The Untold Story' star simply left a flower emoticon and mentioned her dog's name as 'Goku'.The post has garnered more than 2.3 million likes in an hour of being shared on the photo-sharing application. Scores of fans chimed into the comments section as they adored the little fur-ball.One wrote, "So sweet," while others left clapping and fire emoticons in awe of the adorable picture. Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and keeps on updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.On the work front, Patani was last seen in the action-thriller 'Malang', co-starring Aditya Roy Kapur. The actor has got a number of films in the pipeline including 'Baaghi 3,' 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' and 'Ek Villain Returns.' (ANI)