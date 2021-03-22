Disha Patani shares glimpse of her fav exercises

  1. Sify.com
Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Actress and fitness enthusiast Disha Patani has shared a video about her favourite go-to exercises.

Disha posted the video on Instagram, where she is seen doing weighted squats with 70 kilos, hip thrust with 30kilos, hamstring curls and deadlifts with a kettlebell.

"Some of my fav go to exercises," she wrote as caption.

Disha's sister Khushboo wrote: "Damn (fire emojis). Burning sensation"

Her rumoured beau Tiger Shroff's mother Ayesha wrote: "Woah Deeeeeshu".

Disha's upcoming release includes the Salman Khan-starrer "Radhe". Salman and Disha have previously worked together in the film "Bharat".

She also has "Ek Villain 2" and "KTina" coming up.

