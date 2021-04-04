Disha Patani shares sultry Sunday mood, Tiger Shroff's sister comments

The 'Malang' actor hopped on to Instagram to post a couple of pictures as she posed out in her sequined ensemble.In the pictures, Disha is seen sporting a high glossy make-up look while flaunting her flawless skin.With her luscious locks open in the air, the actor donned a sultry blue coloured spaghetti strap sleeveless stop with a denim short skirt.Taking to the caption, the actor wrote, "Mood" (and added a giraffe and smiley with glasses emoticon).With the post hitting the photo-sharing platform, it garnered more than nine lakh likes. Scores of fans chimed into the comments section and left multiple hearts and raising hands emoticons in awe of the post.Her rumoured boyfriend and actor Tiger Shroff's sister Krishna Shroff also commented on Disha's post and wrote, "DAAAMN!," with fire emoticons.Disha and Krishna Shroff are both fitness enthusiasts and share a great bond with each other. Both are often seen hanging out with each other for lunch, dinner and other outings.Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha is gearing up for the release of Salman Khan starrer 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai'. She will also be seen in 'Ek Villain 2'.Directed by Mohit Suri, the film's first installment was released in 2014.It follows (Sidharth Malhotra) Guru, a gangster whose life changes after he falls in love with (Shraddha Kapoor) Aisha and decides to mend his ways. When Aisha is murdered by a serial killer (Riteish Deshmukh), Guru begins to search for the murderer to seek revenge. (ANI)