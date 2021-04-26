Disha Patani terms 'Seeti Maar' song 'personal favourite' from 'Radhe'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 26 (ANI): Bollywood star Disha Patani recently termed that the peppy number 'Seeti Maar' from 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai' is her 'personal favourite' and expressed her excitement for the song's release.



'Seeti Maar' features Salman Khan and Disha as they set the stage on fire with their killer dance steps. Interestingly, the lively and high-spirited dance track is also the 'Malang' actor's favourite song from the film. She was really excited to shoot for it since day one.

Speaking about how she absolutely loves the number, the 'MS Dhoni actor shared, "I can't wait for the people to hear Seeti Maar song, as it is also my personal favourite. It's an extremely peppy dancing number, and there's just something about the music that gets me all amped up."

"I would like to thank Shaikh Jani Basha, who's done the song's choreography under the expert guidance of Prabhudeva Sir. I hope I could do justice to it and impress and entertain the fans," she added.

Earlier, the 'Ready' star released the much-awaited dance number, and in keeping with his track record of iconic songs in every film.

The lyrics of the cabaret track have been penned by Shabbir Ahmad and the music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad (DSP), after his last collaboration with Salman with the sensational hit 'Dhinka Chika' from 2011 rom-com 'Ready'. The track is crooned by Kamaal Khan and Iulia.

Packed with Salman Khan's signature style of dance, his pairing with the current favourite of youth, the hot and sultry Disha Patani, Shaikh Jani Basha also known as Jani Master's choreography and Prabhudeva's direction, 'Seeti Maar' has all the elements to make the track a rage amongst the audience.

Alongside Salman Khan and Disha Patani, 'Radhe' also stars Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles. The movie is presented by Salman Khan films in association with ZEE Studios, produced By Salma Khan, Sohail Khan and Reel Life Production Pvt. limited.

The movie will release in over 40 countries, including a theatrical release in major overseas markets on May 13 2021, on the occasion of Eid. The film will be available on ZEE5 with ZEE's pay per view service ZEEPlex on the Zee5 OTT platform and all leading DTH operators. (ANI)

