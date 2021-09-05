Disha Patani's powerful moves unleash her inner Naruto

The actor took to her Instagram handle on Sunday and uploaded a video in which she can be seen performing some intense, powerful moves. Disha complimented her clip with a background score from the popular manga series Naruto.Netizens went crazy after watching Disha's video and flooded the post with likes and comments.One comment which cannot be missed was from her rumoured beau and actor Tiger Shroff, who is himself lauded for his fitness skills.Tiger dropped a clapping hands emoticon, along with fire and heart-eyes emoticons.Tiger's simple but love-filled comment garnered more than a thousand likes.Meanwhile, on the work front, Disha recently announced her second schedule wrap for the upcoming film 'Ek Villain Returns', which also stars John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles.The film is the sequel to 'Ek Villain: There's One in Every Love Story' which was released in 2014, starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in the lead roles along with Riteish Deshmukh as the villain.Directed by Mohit Suri, the film is being jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar's T-Series and Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Telefilms. (ANI)