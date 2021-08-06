Disha's 'pink bikini' picture gets 'hot' comment from Tiger

Disha took to her Instagram account to share the image in which she looks ravishing under a warm sun by the sea and her face hid beneath a straw hat.

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Actress Disha Patani shared a cool picture in a pink swimwear. Her super hot vacation pictures left her fans speechless and even actor Tiger Shroff couldn't stop himself from calling her hot.

The 29-year-old actress, who is a fitness freak raised the bar sunbathing in her swimwear.

As soon as she shared her picture on Instagram with a flower emoji, she grabbed the attention of all her fans

Tiger simply wrote in the comment section, "Hott" followed by a red heart and fire emoji.

Her next projects are "Malang 2", "Ek Villain Returns" and "K Tina".

--IANS

ila/in